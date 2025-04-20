Search icon

20th Apr 2025

UK’s most dangerous prisoner moved from underground ‘glass cage’ cell after 46 years

Sean Crosbie

Robert Maudsley

He recently went on hunger strike following the removal of his PlayStation and TV from his cell.

The UK’s longest-serving prisoner has been moved from his underground “glass cage” to a different cell for the first time in 46 years.

Quadruple killer, Robert Maudsley, was once regarded as Britain’s most dangerous prisoner and has now been transferred from Wakefield jail in West Yorkshire to HMP Whitemoor in March, Cambridgeshire.

Maudsley was imprisoned in 1974 for murdering child abuser John Farrell. Since being behind bars, he has killed three men he believed to be pedophiles or rapists.

He set the world record for solitary confinement, being kept apart from the rest of the prison for 46 years.

Maudsley remained in a glass cell 18 ft by 15 ft wide in Wakefield for 23 hours a day since 1983. He described it as “being buried alive in a coffin.”

He recently went on hunger strike after his PlayStation and TV were removed from his cell.

Following his change of prisons, he will be situated in the F wing which is specifically designed for inmates with personality disorders. 

Some of his friends have claimed he is being targeted.

Loveinia Grace MacKenney said: “They have put him with 70 other prisoners on a wing.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen. He does not want to be alongside other men because of the abuse he suffered as a child.

“You can tell from his letter to me what a terrible state he is in, his handwriting is shaky.

“He no longer has his TV, he has no radio. He was a model prisoner on his own, but I think they have targeted him.”

