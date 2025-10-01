UK’s busiest motorway closed following ‘serious crash’ near Heathrow Airport

The motorway is not expected to reopen until midday

The UK’s busiest motorway has been closed following a “serious crash” near Heathrow airport.

The M25 in the clockwise direction has closed following a serious crash, severing road access to Heathrow Airport.

All four lanes within J14 A3113 Airport Way were forced to close early this morning.

Following a serious collision the #M25 clockwise is closed within J14 #Heathrow to allow @MPSRTPC @SurreyFRS & @SECAmbulance to work at scene



Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads in an "up & over" closure@HeathrowAirport pic.twitter.com/Z43Rzp4bwv — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) October 1, 2025

The incident happened before 5am, while queues remain long, up to one hour according to reports.

It is expected that all four lanes will remain closed until midday.

The Metropolitan Police, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service are all at the scene.

Drivers are being diverted through exit sliproads.

A post from National Highways East on X said: “Following a serious collision the M25 clockwise is closed within J14 Heathrow to allow police, fire and ambulance services to work at the scene.

“Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads in an ‘up & over’ closure”.

Little else has been disclosed about the incident.