Ukrainian refugee, 23, who fled to safety in US stabbed to death at train station

She passed away on Friday.

A 23-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been stabbed to death in the US state of North Carolina, where she had been living in refuge following the Russian invasion of her home country.

Iryna Zarutska had recently moved to Charlotte in hope of finding a “new beginning” away from her war-torn home country of Ukraine.

The violent attack that led to Zarutska’s death is believed by police to have taken place at South End light station in the city of Charlotte.

Her body was discovered at the station at 10pm on Friday (22 August).

A 34-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards, and he was subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

A Go Fund Me page set up in order to support the family of the 23-year-old, has already raised more than $26,000.

As part of the fundraiser, a message has been posted by Iryna’s family.

It reads: “Our Valeria [Iryna’s aunt] has suffered a terrible tragedy. Yesterday, her niece Ira, who was 22 years old was killed.

“Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon.

“This is an irreparable loss for her family. We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses.

“Any support you can give — whether through a donation or simply by sharing this page — will mean so much to the family.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and compassion.”