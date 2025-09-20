Search icon

News

20th Sep 2025

UK Transport Minister issues statement after cyber attack causes travel chaos at major airports across UK and Europe

Harry Warner

Heathrow is one of the airport’s affected

Flights are expected to be delayed following travel chaos in the UK and Europe with major airports appearing to be affected by a cyberattack.

A service provider for Brussels Airport in Belgium was hit by a cyberattack overnight, leaving check-in and boarding systems not working.

A statement released by the airport this morning said: “There was a cyberattack on Friday night 19 September against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport.

“This means that at the moment only manual check-in and boarding is possible. The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

It added: ” This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights. We advise passengers with a flight on Saturday 20 September to:

  • check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport
  • and only come to the airport if their flight is confirmed.
  • Passengers with a confirmed flight should come to the airport in time (2 hours in advance for a flight withing the Schengen area and 3 hours for a flight outside the Schengen area)
  • and follow the information channels of the airport for updates.

While not directly targeted, both Heathrow Airport and Berlin Brandenburg Airport are now also reporting issues with check-in and boarding systems.

Now UK Transport Minister Heidi Alexander says she is aware of the disruption and is monitoring what’s happening.

She said: “I’m aware of an incident affecting airline check-in and boarding, impacting flights at Heathrow and other European airports.

“I’m getting regular updates, and monitoring the situation. If you’re flying at Heathrow today, check with your airline before travelling.”

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: “A third-party supplier providing check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports is experiencing a technical issue, which may cause delays for departing passengers. The provider is working to resolve the problem quickly.

“Please check your flight status with your airline before travelling to the airport. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The latest update from Heathrow has been telling passengers to arrive earlier than usual to minimise disruption.

As per The Mirror, they said: “The key messages for our passengers are check with the status of your flights before turning up and if you can keep turning up three hours before long haul and two hours before domestic, that’ll help with congestion and the departure halls.”

Topics:

Berlin,Brussels,Heathrow,News,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

News

Zarah Sultana hires defamation lawyers after Your Party fall out with Jeremy Corbyn

By Harry Warner

Travel chaos in UK and across Europe as major airports ‘hit by cyberattack’

Berlin

Travel chaos in UK and across Europe as major airports ‘hit by cyberattack’

By Harry Warner

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

Animals

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

Estonia

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

By Harry Warner

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

Afterlife

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

By Ava Keady

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

By Joseph Loftus

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

Doner kebab

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

By JOE

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

Estonia

Donald Trump issues stark warning to Russia after NATO airspace incursion

By Harry Warner

The reason why Man United did not sign Gianluigi Donnarumma has been revealed

Football

The reason why Man United did not sign Gianluigi Donnarumma has been revealed

By Sammi Minion

Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Football

Man United vs Chelsea: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Sammi Minion

Liverpool vs Everton: Follow all of the action in our live hub

Football

Liverpool vs Everton: Follow all of the action in our live hub

By Sammi Minion

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

Afterlife

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

By Joseph Loftus

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

Affiliate

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories