Search icon

News

28th May 2024

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

Charlie Herbert

june temperatures

Is summer finally on the way?

Brits could be set to bask in 30C heat in June as temperatures are predicted to sore in the coming weeks,

So far, the weather this year has been average at best, and the bank holiday weekend was hit and miss for many as mild temperatures were interrupted by rain.

However, things are looking up this weekend, and going into June it could get very hot indeed.

Heat is predicted to move north from mainland Europe, and the Met Office has said above average June temperatures are more likely than normal this year.

Meanwhile, June could see the UK experience 30C temperatures for the first time this year, according to the Weather Outlook.

Forecaster Brian Gaze told the Metro: “June looks settled to start with and is forecast several fine spells, with bursts of very warm weather and potentially reaching 30C for the first time this year.

“High levels of background warmth and warm sea surface temperatures provide added fuel for hot spells, but also rain at times.”

The chances of soaring temperatures next month have been given further weight by the Met Office, which has said temperatures have “more chance of being above average” in June.

The forecaster said: “It stays unsettled now, but by the weekend, the weather will become more settled as high pressure builds.

“It will be a dry weekend with spells of warm sunshine, and thi fair weather is likely to continue for a few days into the following week.

“From June 8 to 22, temperatures have more chance of being above the average at this time of year.’

Related links:

Scientists say some people have the ability to smell when rain is coming

WATCH: The election interview with Carol Vorderman | General Election 2024

Topics:

high temperatures,june,Summer

RELATED ARTICLES

UK set to be ‘hotter than Turkey’ next week as 800-mile ‘heat dome’ due to strike

Beach

UK set to be ‘hotter than Turkey’ next week as 800-mile ‘heat dome’ due to strike

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

Cornwall

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

By Charlie Herbert

Saturday set to be hottest day of the year so far

Heatwave

Saturday set to be hottest day of the year so far

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

By Nina McLaughlin

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Army

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

By JOE

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

By Nina McLaughlin

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

Death

Grayson Murray’s parents confirm his cause of death aged 30

By JOE

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

News

UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

By Ryan Price

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj holds moment of silence for ‘dear friend’ Princess Diana

By Charlie Herbert

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

bad boys

Fans lose it after Lionel Messi is heard speaking English in Bad Boys trailer 

By Callum Boyle

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

By Charlie Herbert

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

Football

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

Europa League

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

Football

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

By Callum Boyle

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

By Nina McLaughlin

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Army

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

By JOE

Load more stories