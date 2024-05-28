UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

Is summer finally on the way?

Brits could be set to bask in 30C heat in June as temperatures are predicted to sore in the coming weeks,

So far, the weather this year has been average at best, and the bank holiday weekend was hit and miss for many as mild temperatures were interrupted by rain.

However, things are looking up this weekend, and going into June it could get very hot indeed.

Heat is predicted to move north from mainland Europe, and the Met Office has said above average June temperatures are more likely than normal this year.

Meanwhile, June could see the UK experience 30C temperatures for the first time this year, according to the Weather Outlook.

Forecaster Brian Gaze told the Metro: “June looks settled to start with and is forecast several fine spells, with bursts of very warm weather and potentially reaching 30C for the first time this year.

“High levels of background warmth and warm sea surface temperatures provide added fuel for hot spells, but also rain at times.”

The chances of soaring temperatures next month have been given further weight by the Met Office, which has said temperatures have “more chance of being above average” in June.

Here's Ellie with a look at the weather for the week ahead 👇 pic.twitter.com/OvWn7EuWKA — Met Office (@metoffice) May 27, 2024

The forecaster said: “It stays unsettled now, but by the weekend, the weather will become more settled as high pressure builds.

“It will be a dry weekend with spells of warm sunshine, and thi fair weather is likely to continue for a few days into the following week.

“From June 8 to 22, temperatures have more chance of being above the average at this time of year.’

Related links:

Scientists say some people have the ability to smell when rain is coming

WATCH: The election interview with Carol Vorderman | General Election 2024