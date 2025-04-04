UK reveals list of items it could hit with tariffs for the US

The government has listed 8,364 categories of items that tariffs could potentially be placed on.

The Department of Business and Trade has revealed a list of times that it could hit with tariffs for the US.

It comes following US President Donald Trump revealing that the UK would be hit with 10% tariffs, significantly lower than those imposed on the EU, China or Japan.

Among the items listed are bourbon whiskey, denim, condoms, toilet seats and Brussels sprouts.

According to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynold, he has contacted UK firms to find out which products would cause the least amount of issues.

Reynolds said that he hoped that the US and the UK could form a trade deal and that such tariffs would not be needed.

He said: “It is this government’s view that a deal is not just possible, it is favourable to both countries.

“And that this course of action serves Britain’s interests as an open-facing trading nation.”

UK negotiators have until 1 May to reduce the 10% tariffs imposed otherwise, the UK will impose its own set of tariffs on the US, Reynolds confirmed.

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday, Trump said he believed that Prime Minister Keir Starmer “was very happy on how we treated” the UK with tariffs.

He said that “every country has called us” since his announcement on Wednesday.

Trump added: “That is the beauty of what we do, we put ourselves in the driver’s seat.”

However, Labour MP Stella Creasy has been very critical of the tariffs implemented upon the UK, saying that nobody should be “celebrating” the news.

She said: “We need to get real. Celebrating a tariff of 10% rather than 20% is like celebrating that when you got mugged, they only took your wallet and not your watch as well.”