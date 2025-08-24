UK is the second most miserable country in the world

What’s everyone else so bloody happy about?

Misery is what the British population specialises in, apparently.

In its latest Mental Health Quotient survey, Sapien Labs analysed 419,000 participants across 71 countries and found that only the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan ranks as more fed-up than the UK.

This research, which should be taken with a pinch of salt due to the fact only 5,901 people from each nation got involved, also showed that Brits struggle the most with their mental health.

35% of the respondents were classed as ‘distressed or struggling’ – more than double the global average of 14%.

Commenting on all of this statistical anguish, Instagram users couldn’t believe how a country contending with an active invasion was so much happier.

“We’re below Ukraine, a country in active war…” and “How can we rank more stressed than countries at war?! That have no healthcare or food,” read two reactions.

Somebody else found the whole thing kind of amusing, as they pointed out on social media: “Being miserable is a trend in England. People revel in it [laughing emoji] Add a poorly run government for the last 15 years and it’s no surprise that we’re chart toppers.”

“How did they judge this though, you’d need to quiz the whole population to get accurate results,” argued another. “Yeah we can be miserable and complain a lot, but we complain to each other because it’s our culture and misery loves company, especially with a beer in hand on sunny day in the beer garden, next thing it’s all good vibes.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka and the Dominion Republic reported the highest mental wellbeing results, although the study-makers claimed that wellbeing cannot be considered the same thing as happiness.

Let’s all try to cheer up this weekend, eh?