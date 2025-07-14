UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

The warning comes after an increase in ‘grey zone’ attacks.

A UK government official has said the country is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target.

Just last week three men were found guilty of an arson attack on an industrial unit that contained supplies for Ukraine on behalf of the Russian private army.

The incident revealed plans by the Kremlin to target the UK through indirect ‘grey zone’ attacks.

The government source further warned that more of these attacks are to be expected in the weeks and months to come.

They told The Times that the UK is now Russia’s ‘number one’ target for cyberattacks and espionage.

“It’s been really evident from Russia’s recent propaganda that we’re target No 1,” the unnamed government official claimed.

“If only the British state was as powerful as they claim.”

The source claims that UK jumping the list of targets is largely to do with Donald Trump’s softer stance towards the Russian president’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

While Mr Trump has become more critical of Putin, his pausing of aid to Ukraine earlier this year is something that will be welcomed by Russia.

However, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been heavily critical of Putin and has shown his support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy on several occasions.

UK infrastructure is now targeted, and last year, director-general of MI5, Sir Ken McCallum, stated that there could be ‘sustained mayhem on British and European streets’.

According to a report by The Times, attacks will be carried out by individuals approached by the Russian government.

Secretary of State John Healey previously revealed to the BBC that 90,000 attacks had been launched on networks in the UK over the past two years.

He further added that cyberattacks from Russian adversaries were taking place daily.