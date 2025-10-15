Search icon

News

15th Oct 2025

UK forecast ‘7cm of snow’ in Arctic blast as Met Office issues warning

JOE

Brace yourselves

The UK has been forecast ‘7cm of snow per hour’ according to new advanced range weather maps.

An Arctic blast is due to arrive on Saturday, October 25, according to WXCharts, leaving areas north of Edinburgh coated in snow.

Areas including Inverness, parts of the Cairngorms and the Highlands are due to see consistent snow, with most places seeing around 2.5cm per hour.

The Scottish Highlands and Sutherland are expected to see the heaviest snow, with data showing that it could reach as much as 7cm per hour.

It looks to be the first heavy snowfall of the season, as Arctic air comes further south.

Source: WX Charts

The Met Office has issued a warning over a “transition period” towards the end of October.

They warned over weather systems moving eastwards, leading to a mix of rain and strong winds across the country.

In the forecast for October 19 to October 28, the forecaster says the UK can expect “a transition to more unsettled conditions than of late […] at the start of this period” and “low pressure from the Atlantic mov[ing] gradually eastwards across the UK.”

They added: “This will bring an increasing chance of rain or showers fairly widely, perhaps accompanied by some strong winds at times. It is likely to remain fairly changeable as further pulses of rain or showers affect parts of the UK through much of this period, but interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes.

“Towards the following weekend, and final week of October, high pressure may build to the west of the UK, and with low pressure to the east this may lead to a cooler and slightly drier northwesterly flow with a few showers.”

Topics:

Snow,UK,Weather

RELATED ARTICLES

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

Jeremy Clarkson

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

By Tom Head

MORE FROM JOE

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

EastEnders

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

By Erin McLaughlin

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

Arrest

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

By JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

Affiliate

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

By Jonny Yates

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

Amazon

Former Premier League manager ‘open to’ becoming Sweden head coach

By Sammi Minion

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners star breaks silence on reboot rumours

By Nina McLaughlin

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

EastEnders

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

Migrant workers will need A-level standard English under new UK rules

By Erin McLaughlin

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

Arrest

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest ‘discriminatory’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

car

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

By JOE

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Load more stories