UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Weather has cancelled proceedings

A UK festival has had to be cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK today bringing rain, wind and disruption across much of the country.

Today was meant to be the first Monday of Edinburgh festival season, but festivities have gotten off to a bad start thanks to rather stormy conditions.

The worst hit part of the country concerns Scotland, and it is here where the Edinburgh Military Tattoo has had to be cancelled due to safety concerns.

The event announced last night that the Tattoo for Monday evening was cancelled as amber weather warnings were announced for much of Scotland.

Winds in some coastal areas are forecast to hit as high as 90mph in exposed areas.

Sharing the news of the cancellation on Facebook, they wrote: “We’re sorry to announce that due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s performance on 4 August at 9:30pm.

“We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority.

“All tickets for the 4th August performance will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those wishing to rebook will find up-to-date availability at www.edintattoo.co.uk. “

Meanwhile, the Pleasance theatre has also had to close its outdoor venue The Green Venue.

Venue organisations said that they were “pro-actively monitoring the situation.”

Seven shows have had to be cancelled at the venue.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City Council have made the decision to close Princes Street Gardens on Monday due to the storm.