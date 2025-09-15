Search icon

News

15th Sep 2025

UK and France ‘one in, one out’ migrant return scheme set to start today

JOE

‘Protecting the UK border is our top priority’

Sir Keir Starmer’s ‘one in, one out’ deal with France, which involves the deportation of Channel migrants, will take effect today.

The asylum seekers who arrived in the UK on small boats last month have since been issued with formal removal directions, informing them of their deportation back to France within five days.

The first two weeks of August saw some 100 migrants detained as their names and details were communicated to the French government for approval.

Around the same number of asylum seekers who have applied to come to the UK from France, predominantly based on family connections, will be transferred to Britain at the same time under the agreement signed in July by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Telegraph.

Some of the detained migrants are represented by lawyers, some of whom successfully blocked the former Tory government’s first Rwanda deportation flight, and are expected to mount some legal challenges.

However, it is believed that a comprehensive judicial review, which challenges the entire policy, is unlikely.

Even though the initial numbers returned in the pilot scheme are rather small, both Sir Keir and Shabana Mahmood, the new Home Secretary, want to scale the number up to show migrants seeking to make the risky Channel crossing that it is not worthwhile.

Over 31,000 migrants have crossed the Channel this year, which is a 40% increase compared to last year and the highest number since the first arrivals back in 2018.

More than 50,000 migrants have made their way to British soil since Labour’s been in power.

It was only last week that four migrants, including two children, died attempting to cross the Channel.

The first deportation flights are believed to be scheduled for today (September 15), Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday on Air France, according to government sources, per the Telegraph.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Under the new UK-France treaty, people crossing in small boats can now be detained and removed to France. We expect the first returns to take place imminently.

“Protecting the UK border is our top priority. We will do whatever it takes to restore order to secure our borders.”

Topics:

Channel,France,migrant crossings

RELATED ARTICLES

France orders hospitals to be ‘ready for war’ amid WW3 concerns

France

France orders hospitals to be ‘ready for war’ amid WW3 concerns

By Sammi Minion

Streamer dies ‘horrifying’ death during live stream after ‘days of torture and sleep depravation’

France

Streamer dies ‘horrifying’ death during live stream after ‘days of torture and sleep depravation’

By Harry Warner

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

France

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

News

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

By Harry Warner

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

By Harry Warner

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

Amsterdam

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

Ricky Hatton

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

News

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer’s home

By Harry Warner

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history after winning Emmy

By Harry Warner

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

Amsterdam

Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

keir starmer

Keir Starmer issues statement after 150,000 people attend far-right protest

By JOE

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

Ricky Hatton

Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

Ricky Hatton

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

By SportsJOE

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

Elton John

Fans concerned after Sir Elton John shares image of him in neck brace in hospital

By Erin McLaughlin

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Emotional tributes pour in from boxing world as Ricky Hatton found dead aged 46

By JOE

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Relationships

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

Tommy Robinson

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

By JOE

Load more stories