UK airport shut after plane crash lands on runway

BREAKING

A UK airport has been shut after a plane crash landed on the runway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the runway of Norwich Airport this morning (8 August) at around 8:41am after reports of a plane crash landing, as per reports from the EDP.

A spokesman for Norwich Airport confirmed they are dealing with “an incident involving a light aircraft which took place at 8.30am”.

“The runway is currently closed and is expected to reopen at 12.30pm today,” he said.

“Passengers due to travel are advised to check with their airline for further details.”

The plane is not commercial, but appears to be a light aircraft.

As per the EDP, one holidaymaker who was at the airport at the time of the accident, said: “We could tell something was wrong, we heard ‘crash! crash!’ over the radios.

“We went outside to have a look.

“The propellers on the plane looked bent and it did not look like there was any landing gear down.”

Norwich Airport ranked as the 28th busiest airport in the UK in 2023, according to a list of busiest airports by passenger traffic. It handled 357,852 passengers that year.

The airport is expecting to see 20 planes land and take-off today.