Search icon

News

08th Aug 2025

UK airport shut after plane crash lands on runway

Harry Warner

BREAKING

A UK airport has been shut after a plane crash landed on the runway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the runway of Norwich Airport this morning (8 August) at around 8:41am after reports of a plane crash landing, as per reports from the EDP.

A spokesman for Norwich Airport confirmed they are dealing with “an incident involving a light aircraft which took place at 8.30am”.

“The runway is currently closed and is expected to reopen at 12.30pm today,” he said.

“Passengers due to travel are advised to check with their airline for further details.”

The plane is not commercial, but appears to be a light aircraft.

As per the EDP, one holidaymaker who was at the airport at the time of the accident, said: “We could tell something was wrong, we heard ‘crash! crash!’ over the radios.

“We went outside to have a look.

“The propellers on the plane looked bent and it did not look like there was any landing gear down.”

Norwich Airport ranked as the 28th busiest airport in the UK in 2023, according to a list of busiest airports by passenger traffic. It handled 357,852 passengers that year.

The airport is expecting to see 20 planes land and take-off today.

Topics:

Aviation,News,Norwich,Planes

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

BBC

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

By Sammi Minion

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

News

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

By Charlie Herbert

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

Health

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

Gaza

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

By Ryan Jarrett

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

News

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

By Sammi Minion

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

Aldi

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

By Sammi Minion

Staggering amount of money Ibiza final boss could earn after viral video

Ibiza

Staggering amount of money Ibiza final boss could earn after viral video

By Nina McLaughlin

Keir Starmer says Israel’s decision to further escalate Gaza offensive is ‘wrong’

Gaza

Keir Starmer says Israel’s decision to further escalate Gaza offensive is ‘wrong’

By Nina McLaughlin

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has died aged 48

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

Diet

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

London

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

By Charlie Herbert

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

Gaza

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

By Ryan Jarrett

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

Affiliate

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

News

Outrage as town in Spain bans Muslim religious festivals in public spaces

By Sammi Minion

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

By Jonny Yates

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

action

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

By Stephen Porzio

Ex-Man City goalkeeper Eike Immel sentenced to two years in prison

Football

Ex-Man City goalkeeper Eike Immel sentenced to two years in prison

By Sammi Minion

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

Health

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

By Nina McLaughlin

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

Aldi

Aldi is no longer the UK’s cheapest supermarket for first time in two years

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories