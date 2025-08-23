Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores – preparing for a busy week ahead.

A diligent 64% of people use Sunday to prep for the days to come, with laundry (60%) taking the top of activities.

Hot on its heels are writing a weekly to-do list (42%), batch cooking (40%) and deep-cleaning the house (37%).

Two-fifths (42%) of UK households says getting on top of domestic tasks helps reduce stress about the week ahead, with the same number admitting it frees up time in the week.

The EDF research also revealed for more than half (54%) it’s a family affair, with the whole household getting involved.

But it’s not all work, as Brits also use Sunday as a chance to unwind including going for a walk or spending time outdoors (43%) and watching TV (38%).

EDF is now supercharging Sundays with up to 16 hours of free electricity for customers who shift their electricity use away from peak hours (4pm-7pm) during the week through its Sunday Saver Challenge.

Of those who say Sunday is already their favourite day of the week, 66% reveal this is due to it being the most relaxing.

Yet, 64% say free electricity would enable them to get even more out of the day, with the knowledge that they are saving cash topping the list of reasons.

Marking his first pundit appearance of 2025, Chris Kamara analyses the nation’s prep-day tactics in a new film.

He provides a play-by-play as a British family makes the most of their free electricity hours – batch cooking, doing the laundry and gardening – all while enjoying their Sunday together.

Football favourite and pundit Kamara said: “Free electricity from EDF on Sundays is obviously a real game-changer – you can get all of the big jobs you want to do done early, just in time to watch the game.

“It’s all about planning your moves and playing to your strengths – that’s how you win the week before it even kicks off. It’s unbelievable, Jeff.”

EDF is the only energy supplier offering free electricity on Sundays.

According to the research 80% of people, in some capacity, are already adopting flexible energy habits to save – with others wanting to try to in the future.

Almost three-quarters (73%) would also do all their week’s prep on a Sunday if they had free electricity so they could cut down costs during the week and save on bills.

EDF’s Rich Hughes said: “We want to help customers make the most out of their Sundays by easing their Sunday prep – making it more affordable, more efficient and even more enjoyable.

“With our Sunday Saver Challenge households can access up to 16 hours of free electricity, giving them the opportunity to get set for the week ahead without worrying about rising bills.”

Sunday Saver customers have already earned over 9.6 million kWh of free electricity (5.6 million hours), with more than £2.4 million being credited onto Brits’ bills.

For more information, please visit: https://www.edfenergy.com/energy-efficiency/sunday-saver-challenge