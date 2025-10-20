Search icon

20th Oct 2025

Two people confirmed dead after cargo plane skids off runway

Nina McLaughlin

An investigation is now underway

Two people have been confirmed dead after a cargo plane skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Aiport.

The crash, which occurred at around 3.50am (8.50pm UK time), saw the Boeing 747 cargo aircraft slide off the runway into the sea while landing.

The AirACT plane had been travelling to Hong Kong from Dubai.

Four crew onboard the aircraft survived, but two security staff on the ground at the airport were killed after the plane hit their vehicle and sent it into the sea.

Executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong Steven Yiu told reporters about the rescue operation during a news conference.

“Four aircraft crew on board were quickly rescued by Fire Service Department [which] also rescued two security staff from the sea.

“One was certified dead at the hospital and the other certified dead at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened and extend our deepest condolence. We will provide the family with all necessary support and assistance.”

Yiu explained that the security staff had been patrolling the wall to the north of the runway outside the fence at the time of the incident.

“According to information we have at that moment, weather and the runway condition were safe and met all conditions for runway operation. An investigation is continuing,” he added.

In a statement, Emirates confirmed that flight EK9788 had been damaged upon landing in Hong Kong.

“Crew are confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard,” they said.

Hong Kong,sensitive

