03rd Oct 2025

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

The force named the suspect as Jihad al Shamie on Thursday

The two men killed by a terrorist outside a synagogue in Manchester have been named by police.

Adrian Daulby (53) and Melvin Cravitz (66) died in the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday (October 2), according to Greater Manchester Police, per Sky News.

The force reports that formal identification is yet to take place, however, the families of the victims have been informed, and specially trained liaison officers are believed to be in contact.

Both victims are from Crumpsall.

Lewis Hughes, Detective Chief Superintendent who is co-ordinating the casualty response, said: “My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time.

“Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected,” per Sky News.

Post-mortem examinations will take place later today.

The force also said that there will be more officers patrolling the region throughout today, along with increased visits to places of worship, so communities “feel safe and reassured”.

Chief Superintendent David Meeney added: “People in North Manchester, Bury, Salford, within Jewish communities, and around synagogues can expect to see uniformed officers on patrol in vehicles and on foot throughout today, into this evening, and over the weekend.

“They are there to reassure you and, whilst they may not be able to answer questions about the investigation, they will be happy to reassure you about the actions we are taking to ensure communities are safe and feel safe.

“We are conscious of the significance of Fridays and Saturdays in the Jewish faith, and will be doing everything we can to help communities mark Shabbat with their families and friends as they wish.”

Yesterday, the police force named the suspect as Jihad al Shamie, a 35-year-old who is believed to be a British citizen of Syrian descent.

He appears to have been granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16, having entered the UK as a young child.


