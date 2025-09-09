Two men killed in freak accident while unloading glass in football club car park

A third man was injured and is being treated for minor injuries.

Two men have been killed in a freak accident while unloading glass in a football club car park.

The incident occurred in the car park of Hitchin Town FC on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police commented: “Police attended an incident in the Hitchin Town Football Club car park at approximately 2pm on Saturday 6 September, following reports that two men were seriously injured.

“The men, who were unloading glass panels from a lorry parked in the overflow car park, were injured in the process.

“Two men sadly died at the scene. Their next of kins have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“A third man sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The incident is currently under investigation and enquiries continue.”

Speaking to Metro, a spokesperson for the club said: “Unfortunately, there was a tragic accident on land adjacent to the football ground on Saturday that resulted in the fatality of two people.

“At this stage we know very little about the actual details of the accident and the police have taken control of the incident and their enquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to send our deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to their families at this very sad and difficult time.”

The club, of the market town of Hitchin, is located about 25 miles north of central London.

The football club, also known as ‘the Canaries’, is one of the oldest clubs in England, with roots going back as far as 1865 when it was first formed.

Hitchin Town FC took part in the first FA Cup in 1871 before closing down in 1911. They reopened in 1928 as the club they are today.