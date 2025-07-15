Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

Sycamore Gap vandals handed lengthy prison sentence

Nina McLaughlin

The duo have been sentenced

The two men who chopped down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree have been jailed.

Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, have been sentenced to four years and three months each for chopping down the tree, and have been given a further six months to be served concurrently for the damage to Hadrian’s Wall.

Mrs Justice Lambert says the men will serve at least 40% of their sentences in jail.

Both men denied the charges at Newcastle Crown Court, but were found guilty of two counts of criminal damage.

The pair drove from their Cumbrian home to the tree and felled it illegally in September 2023.

The tree was a landmark that had stood for more than 100 years in a dip in the hills of Hadrian’s Wall, and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

Prosecutors said their ‘moronic actions’ caused £620,000 worth of damage to the tree, and a further £1,000 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall.

“You Adam Carruthers were the person who felled the tree, while you Daniel Graham assisted and encouraged him by driving there and back and, not least. by filming the crime on your mobile phone,” Mrs Justice Lambert said.

She added that a “major factor” in their actions was the “sheer bravado” of felling the tree, and told them that they got “a sort of thrill” from it.

“You revelled in the coverage, taking evidential pride in what you had done, knowing you were responsible for the crime everyone was talking about,” she added.

Graham and Carruthers were once close friends, but over the course of the trial have come to blame each other.

The pair have not given an explanation for why they targeted the Sycamore Gap tree.

 Carruthers’s barrister Andrew Gurney said that his client’s actions were “nothing more than drunken stupidity.”

“He felled that tree and it is something he will regret for the rest of his life. There’s no better explanation than that.”

Graham’s barrister Christopher Knox said there was “no question of intoxication” in his case.

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC said the court “can be sure they were sober, prepared and planned to do exactly what they did.”

Topics:

Sycamore Gap

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM JOE

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

Blue Lagoon

Tourists evacuated as Volcano erupts in European holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By JOE

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

British and Irish Lions

Lions vs Australia first test: How to watch, live stream, kick off time

By Stephen Hurrell

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

Football

The reason why Liverpool have no PSR concerns after making Isak approach

By Sammi Minion

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation’s summer sale

Affiliate

The PS5 is at its lowest price ever in PlayStation’s summer sale

By Jonny Yates

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

News

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

By Sammi Minion

British tennis player banned for doping 

Sport

British tennis player banned for doping 

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories