Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

Local police are now investigating

A road accident has taken the lives of four people in the German city of Kassel.

Police say that two married couples were involved after their British car crashed into the treeline shortly after midnight yesterday (August 23).

The driver was a 32-year-old male, while his three passengers were all females aged between 30 and 32. All four died at the scenes despite life-saving efforts by the emergency services.

Kassel police department claims the vehicle veered off the side of the road before landing on its side within the trees situated 30m from the tarmac.

One of the four’s phones automatically alerted local authorities during the incident, who dispatched ambulances, fire engines, command cars and emergency support straight away.

Workers on the scene were later supported by specialist mental health staff at the Reinhardshagen fire station.

“This high number of deaths is an extraordinary operation for our Reinhardshagen Volunteer Fire Department,” said a fire department spokesperson. “For some of the emergency personnel, it is the first time they have been confronted with death in this way.

“Therefore, a great deal is being done to help us process these images. We will also discuss this among ourselves and within families, because not everyone can easily shake off what they have seen.”

Hofgeismar police officers are now investigating.

Car discovered wedged between trees in Germany this weekend (Feuerwehr Reinhardshagen)

