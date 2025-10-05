Search icon

05th Oct 2025

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

Erin McLaughlin

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

Two people have been killed and more than a dozen injured

Two people have been killed after guns were fired ‘wildly’ into crowds gathered in Montgomery city’s busy tourist district shortly after the rival match between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College on Saturday night.

Montgomery Police Chief James Graboys told WSFA: “This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd.

“People who opened fire on each other like that did not care about the people around them when they did it. And now we have 14 people who have been shot.”

Graboys added: “This is not acceptable. This is not normal.

“We will not rest until we put the people involved in jail.”

A police spokesperson said an adult woman was among those killed and that at least two children were injured, with one critically injured in hospital.

Thousands of people had gathered at the historic rival match between the colleges as families when the shooting erupted at 11.30 pm, per Metro.

Steven Reed, Montgomery’s Mayor, said: “We’re praying for the victims of this atrocity. We’re praying for their families, their friends.

“We’re praying for our city. Thousands of people have been in the city this weekend, and it only took one or two to change the entire outcome.”

He added: “To have a heinous event like this take place before midnight in a busy part of our entertainment district is reckless and selfish.

“You don’t care about your life? Go jump off a bridge. You don’t pull a gun and shoot in a crowd of people.”

Detectives are yet to determine the motive for the shooting as they interview witnesses and make their way through CCTV to identify the suspects.

Arrests are yet to be made.

Topics:

alabama,sensitive,Shooting

