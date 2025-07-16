Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

The pair of tourists was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two British tourists have died after jumping into a swimming pool after a night out in Portugal.

A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were found dead in a swimming pool at a hotel in Albufeira early yesterday morning, July 15.

Emergency services were called at around 4am; however, the tourists were pronounced dead at the scene.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã reported that the men had been drinking and did not know how to swim, with police revealing that there is no suspicion of foul play.

At least one local paper reported that the pair were British and had been on holiday with their friends.

As of yesterday afternoon, Portuguese police could not be reached for an official statement.

Just last month, the body of Greg Monks, a missing Scottish tourist, was found in the Cerro de Aguia area.

It is believed that the 38-year-old lost his life during a stag do with friends after jumping over a wall and falling down a steep hillside.

On May 28, a search was launched, and his parents and girlfriend flew to Albufeira to help find him.

Hours before the body of the Glasgow man was found, the body of another British tourist was found behind a residential block below a steep drop near the Old Town of Albufeira.

The investigation is ongoing.