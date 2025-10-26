Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

BREAKING

Two people have been arrested as suspects in connection with the theft of jewellery from Paris’ Louvre museum, according to reports in the French media, via BBC News.

Renowned French outlet Le Parisien have reported that two people were arrested while trying to board a flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport on Saturday evening.

It has also been claimed that at least one suspect was attempting to board a flight to the north African nation of Algeria.

It comes after reports last week that a four-person gang stole numerous pieces of Napoleonic jewellery from France’s most important art museum, before making off on into the streets of Paris on electric scooters.

The two men that have been arrested are believed to be part of the four person gang that completed the heist, their exact involvement has yet to be confirmed however.

Later last week, a French prosecutor valued the price of the missing items at €90 million euros.

Speaking to French outlet RTL, Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau started out by making clear how the cultural loss of the historic items — that include a tiara and earrings from the set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense — far outweigh their market value.

Mrs Beccuau said: “It is important to remember that this damage is an economic damage, but it is nothing compared to the historical damage caused by this theft.

“The Louvre curator estimated the damages to be 88 million euros.”

That €88 million works out at close to £76.6 million.