TV star Isabelle Tate dies aged 23

Devastating news

Actress Isabelle Tate has died aged 23, her agency has announced.

Tate had recently starred in the 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville.

In a statement shared to social media, they wrote: “We are deeply saddened and completely heartbroken to share that Isabelle Tate passed away on October 19th. She was 23.”

They added: “I’ve known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting. She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time.”

The agency added that their heart goes out to Tate’s mother, Katerina, and her sister, Daniella.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Weekly, Kim McCray, founder of Tate’s agency, confirmed that she had died from a rare neurological disorder.

“Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Tate had a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease,” McCray said.

She said that Tate “passed away peacefully” and “the family requests privacy as they deal with this sudden and shocking loss.”



McCray added that “in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Izzy’s memory be made” to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association.

In Tate’s final post on Instagram, which she shared in 2022, she explained that she had been diagnosed with the disease when she was 13.

“Recently, it really progressed and I’ve come to terms that if I want to live my life to the fullest I need to use a wheelchair at times,” she wrote.

“This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been hard.”