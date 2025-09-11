TV analyst fired for comments made on live TV after Charlie Kirk’s death

An American news broadcaster has fired one of its political analysts over comments made about Charlie Kirk in the moments after his death on Wednesday (10 September), per Variety.

Right-wing commentator Kirk was shot by a so-far-unknown gunman during an event at a Utah university yesterday, leaving much of America’s political landscape in shock.

While the 31-year-old was taken to hospital, his condition was critical and he later died from the gun wounds.

Right across the USA, news networks got to work attempting to establish details on what happened in the lead up to Kirk’s death, and what may have motivated the shooter.

As part of this analysis, carried out live on cable network MSNBC, has led to condemnation by viewers and the eventual firing of a political commentator.

While live on the channel, Matthew Dowd — a former strategist for George W. Bush — suggested that the attack may have actually been carried out by one of Kirk’s supporters, rather than a figure form the American left.

Dowd said: “[We] don’t know any of the full details of this yet.

“We don’t know if this is a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration or… So we have no idea about this.”

Dowd later described Charlie Kirk as: “One of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures… who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups.”

He added: “I always go back to: hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.

“I think that’s the environment we’re in that people just… you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. That’s the unfortunate environment we’re in.”

MSNBC has already issued an apology for Dowd’s comments, with MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler saying: “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

BREAKING: MSNBC has fired political analyst Matthew Dowd for his comments after the shooting of Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/e4lbCcY6Fe — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) September 11, 2025

Dowd has also issued an apology himself for the comments he made.

Taking to social media site Blue Sky, Dowd said: “My thoughts & prayers are w/ the family and friends of Charlie Kirk.

“On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in.

“I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”