Football

03rd Jul 2024

Turkey star could miss quarter-final after making ‘banned nationalist gesture’ in Austria match

Harry Warner

Demiral

The former Juventus player could be facing a UEFA ban

Turkish star Merih Demiral is facing a UEFA ban after making a ‘banned nationalist gesture’ after scoring against Austria in Turkey’s round of 16 knockout game.

In a hectic match that saw Turkey progress to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years after beating the Austrian’s 2-1 thanks to a Demiral brace.

In doing so the defender doubled his international goal scoring tally and well as scoring the fastest ever goal in Euros knockout history.

However, Demiral has incited controversy after making a taboo gesture following on from netting his second goal.

The 26-year old made a gesture associated with the Grey Wolves, known as the ‘Wolf’s Salute.’

The Grey Wolves known in Turkey as Ulku Ocaklari are a Turkish far-right extremist group and form the youth movement of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which is in coalition with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Partyare.

The gesture is banned in France as well as Austria where making the symbol can result in a fine of up to €4,000.

In Germany, the Grey Wolves are considered extremists by the Constitutional Protection Agency.

In 2019 when Austria introduced the ban, inciting the Turkish government to criticise the decision, claiming that it equates a symbol of a legal Turkish political party with that of the PKK, a Kurdish militant organisation that is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the EU.

Demiral has come out and explained why he made the gesture.

He said: “I had a specific celebration in mind, something connected to my Turkish identity. I am incredibly proud to be Turkish, and I felt that pride deeply after scoring,” he said.

“I wanted to express that, and I’m very happy I did. Our fans are proud of us. I saw them doing the gesture in the stands, and it made me want to do it even more. I am very happy.”

UEFA launched an investigation into the act this morning, running parallel with the current investigations into Jude Bellingham’s gesture after he scored against Slovakia.

There is precedent for players being disciplined at Euro 2024 with Albanian striker Mirlind Daku receiving a two-match ban for nationalist chants.

Turkey will play the Netherlands next Saturday at 8pm in the quarter-finals.

Football,Merih Demiral,News,Sport,Uefa

