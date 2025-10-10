Search icon

News

10th Oct 2025

Tsunami warning issued after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines

JOE

People living in coastal areas nearby were urged to move inland or seek higher ground.

Tsunami warnings were issued for several countries following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast of the southern Philippines.

It was centred about 38 miles (62 km) southeast of Manay town, in the Mindanao region, at a depth of 14 miles (22 km), according to Sky News.

The alert comes only a few weeks after the country suffered its deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

People living in coastal areas nearby were urged to move inland or seek higher ground.

The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) warned that waves of up to 1-3m (3-10ft) are possible in the region, including Indonesia’s Sulawesi and Papua regions.

However, both the PTWC and the Philippines Seismology Agency have now lifted their alerts.

According to provincial governor Nelson Dayanghirang, at least two people had died in damaged houses, as reported by local media.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said authorities were evaluating conditions on site.

“Search, rescue, and relief operations are already being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it. Let us continue to look out for one another and pray for the safety of all our countrymen,” the president added, per Sky News.

.

Topics:

Earthquake,Philippines,sensitive,Tsunami

