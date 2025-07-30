Search icon

30th Jul 2025

Tsunami warning forces mass evacuations in US and Japan following 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia

Harry Warner

Warnings stretch as far as China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Peru and parts of Ecuador

Tsunami warnings have forced mass evacuations in the US and Japan after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Russia.

The quake hit at a shallow level near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday at 11:25am local time (00:25 BST) and has caused warnings across the pacific including as far as South America.

The earthquake is being described as one of the largest ever recorded and is one of the biggest in modern history.

It hit at a depth of 19.3km (12 miles), and 126km (80 miles) south-east of Russian city Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky peaking at 8.8 on the Richter scale, as per the US Geological Survey.

The large quake quickly triggered tsunami warnings across Japan, leading to almost two million people being evacuated.

So far, tsunami waves as high as 4 metres have been measured in Russia, while a 30cm wave was measured in Hokkaido in Japan.

However, the Japan Meteorological Agency said that major tsunamis could be expected for more than a day after the earthquake in Russia.

It said: “Tsunamis are still being observed, and there is a risk of damage from tsunamis.

“Tsunamis can strike suddenly. Please do not leave safe places until the warning is lifted.

“When the tsunami coincides with high tide, there is a possibility that the water level will rise further than it currently is.”

As of the last hour, waves are now impacting Hawaii, with a four foot wave making ground in the last few moments.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said that the city is under a full tsunami alert and told people to head for higher ground.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

China,Earthquake,Japan,News,Russia,Tsunami,US

