23rd Jul 2025

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

Sammi Minion

The heavy metal legend passed away just weeks after Black Sabbath’s farewell show. 

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Kelly has recently taken to social media to address claims of a suicide pact between her parents. 

The death of Ozzy Osbourne was confirmed by his family last night, in a statement that reads: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.” 

The 76-year-old’s tragic death occurred just weeks after he took part in the Black Sabbath farewell show at Birmingham’s Villa Park. 

Although Ozzy appeared on stage throughout the show, he was unable to stand and instead had to join in from a black throne. 

This led to speculation that the Parkinson’s disease — which Ozzy was first diagnosed with in 2020 — had grown to become much more serious. 

Back in 2017, Ozzy’s 72-year-old wife Sharon told the Mirror that her and her husband had a ‘suicide pact’ in place, that would come into effect if either of them began to seriously suffer from a life-changing illness.

She said: “Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it—we’d be off.

“I saw my father suffer from the day he came back into my life in 2002 to the day he died in July, There’s no way I could go through what he did, or put my kids through that.”

The truth behind those claims have been heavily disputed by the pair’s daughter Kelly, in a video posted to her Instagram story on the 11th of July. 

Kelly said: “He’s not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson’s, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he’s not dying. What is wrong with you?

“That was bulls**t my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop.”

Ozzy Osbourne leaves behind a legendary legacy.

Black Sabbath have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, while Ozzy sold a further 30 million as a solo artist.  

Since news of Ozzy’s death, tributes have poured in from some of the biggest names in music, as they remember one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

Rock singer Yungblud — who also performed at the Black Sabbath farewell show — said: “I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.”

