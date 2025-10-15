Search icon

News

15th Oct 2025

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

‘Hamas will disarm, or we will disarm them’

The ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is already under strain as the return of dead hostages from Gaza proceeds more slowly than expected.

This has prompted some Israelis to declare a ‘violation’ of the peace deal.

Donald Trump has been speaking to the White House about the latest developments in the Middle East.

The US President told the Argentine President Javier Milei a day after signing the peace deal: “If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently,” per Sky News.

Trump says he received word from Hamas after speaking to the group that it would disarm. He added that talks were “through my people” at the highest level.

He goes on to say that Hamas “took out two very evil gangs” in Gaza and “killed a number of them”, which he says “didn’t bother me much”.

It was only two days ago that President Trump bragged about how the deal would put a stop to ‘3,000 years’ of conflict in the region.

Yesterday, Israel claimed it would halve the number of trucks bringing in humanitarian aid into Gaza in response to the delayed return of bodies.

Attention has now turned to when Hamas will return the bodies of all the hostages who died in captivity, following the release of the living hostages.

Even though Israeli officials had acknowledged there could be delays in the recovery effort, the families of the hostages expressed concern that only four of the 28 bodies were returned on Monday.

Topics:

Gaza,Hamas,hostages,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

Donald Trump

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

Macron

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

By JOE

Donald Trump provides update on Gaza riviera plan

Gaza

Donald Trump provides update on Gaza riviera plan

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

By Jonny Yates

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

Load more stories