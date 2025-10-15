Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

‘Hamas will disarm, or we will disarm them’

The ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is already under strain as the return of dead hostages from Gaza proceeds more slowly than expected.

This has prompted some Israelis to declare a ‘violation’ of the peace deal.

Donald Trump has been speaking to the White House about the latest developments in the Middle East.

The US President told the Argentine President Javier Milei a day after signing the peace deal: “If they don’t disarm, we will disarm them. And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently,” per Sky News.

Trump says he received word from Hamas after speaking to the group that it would disarm. He added that talks were “through my people” at the highest level.

He goes on to say that Hamas “took out two very evil gangs” in Gaza and “killed a number of them”, which he says “didn’t bother me much”.

It was only two days ago that President Trump bragged about how the deal would put a stop to ‘3,000 years’ of conflict in the region.

Yesterday, Israel claimed it would halve the number of trucks bringing in humanitarian aid into Gaza in response to the delayed return of bodies.

Attention has now turned to when Hamas will return the bodies of all the hostages who died in captivity, following the release of the living hostages.

Even though Israeli officials had acknowledged there could be delays in the recovery effort, the families of the hostages expressed concern that only four of the 28 bodies were returned on Monday.