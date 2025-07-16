Search icon

News

16th Jul 2025

Trump tells Zelenskyy ‘not to target Moscow’ after giving him the initial idea

Harry Warner

Trump is reportedly ‘very unhappy’ with Russia

Donald Trump has told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy “not to target Moscow” after it was reported that he asked him “if he could hit Moscow”.

The Financial Times reported that, during a private call on 4 July, The US president asked Zelenskyy: “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?” 

Zelenskyy is reported to have replied: “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.”

However, now, after appearing to give his Ukrainian counterpart the idea, Trump has said that he is encouraging the opposite of this approach.

Yesterday, 15 July, Trump said he was “not looking to do that”.

In a statement from the White House to the BBC, it was explained that Trump was “merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing”.

“He’s working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war”, continued the statement.

It comes after the US President said Russia would be hit by ‘very severe tariffs’ if they don’t agree to a ceasefire within the next 50 days.

In a joint press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump said that the US is “going to make top-of-the-line weapons” to send to NATO, and that they will be paid for by the EU.

Rutte said that the deal means Ukraine will get their hands on “really massive numbers of military equipment” for air defence, ammunition and missiles.

Trump is said to be ‘very unhappy’ with Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

Topics:

Moscow,Putin,Russia,Trump,Zelenskyy

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

Chelsea

Trump pockets Club World Cup medal while handing Chelsea replica trophy

By Harry Warner

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Moscow

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

By Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

Death

Two Brits die after jumping into swimming pool after night out in Portugal

By Ava Keady

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Driving

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

By Nina McLaughlin

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

Conference League

UEFA hand club mammoth 10-year ban from European football

By Sammi Minion

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alter Bridge ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

Affiliate

Turn your home into a cinema with ‘amazing, affordable’ projector on sale for 25% off

By Stephen Porzio

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

Affiliate

Holidaymakers urged to check luggage as Ryanair confirm increase in bag allowances

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap ticket prices revealed for their 2025 UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

Affiliate

Usyk vs Dubois: how to live stream, fight time, and more

By Stephen Hurrell

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

Healthcare

Family distraught after daughter dies following misdiagnosis by ‘physician associate’

By Sammi Minion

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

Catfish

Adult star shares warning over ‘creepy’ new trend on OnlyFans

By Ava Keady

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

emma watson

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

By JOE

Load more stories