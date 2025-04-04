Search icon

04th Apr 2025

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

Sean Crosbie

The US President hit Britain with 10% tariffs on all exports.

Donald Trump has said that the UK must buy the USA’s chlorinated chicken if they want relief from tariffs.

The UK was hit with 10% tariffs during Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, while Trump slapped the EU and China with 20%.

Trump stated that the tariffs were “reciprocal” after other nations had “looted, pillaged, raped, plundered” the US economy with previous measures.

The 78-year-old has now said that the UK must buy American chicken, which is washed in chlorine if it wants tariffs eased.

In a statement published alongside the tariffs, he said: “The UK maintains non-science-based standards that severely restrict US exports of safe, high-quality beef and poultry products.”

For a long time, the UK has prohibited allowing imports of chlorine-washed chicken from the US due to health concerns.

Asked about whether the UK would allow chicken from the US, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: “Our position on that is unchanged. You’ve got the manifesto commitment on food standards, which obviously remains.”

Chlorine-washed chicken refers to poultry that is washed or dipped in chlorine dioxide in an attempt to kill bacteria.

There is evidence that suggests that chlorine in small doses is not harmful, however, critics argue that the need to wash chicken with the chemical stems from poorer hygiene earlier on in the production process.

Nigel Farage said that he would allow US chicken to be sold in the UK as part of a trade deal.

However, the founder of Save British Farmin, Liz Webster, told the Independent that a trade deal with the US would be “devastating.”

She said: “A US trade deal would be devastating for British farming, food security, public health, animal welfare, and the environment.

“US agriculture is heavily subsidised and relies on intensive, industrial methods – including chemicals and practices banned in the UK.

“The British public is rightly appalled by chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef. We are an animal-loving nation that values high standards, and we must not trade them away.”

