19th Sep 2025

Trump suggests networks that are critical of him should have their licenses taken away

Ryan Jarrett

Free speech update

Donald Trump has suggested some TV networks in the US should have their broadcast licence taken away if they continue to be critical of him.

This week, late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was pulled from air “indefinitely” by ABC following comments he made about MAGA supporters and Charlie Kirk’s shooter.

The comments saw Kimmel suggest the shooter was one of the “Maga gang,” and criticise Trump supporters for ‘political points scoring’ over the shooting.

On the day of Kirk’s death, Kimmel condemned the attack and sent “love” to Kirk’s family.

On Thursday night, when the rest of the late night shows aired, the hosts all sent their solidarity to Kimmel and criticised – to various extents – the Trump administration, accusing it of censorship and limiting free speech.

During his opening monologue, host Stephen Colbert said on his rival CBS show that Kimmel’s removal was “blatant censorship” and labelled Trump an “autocrat.”

Jimmy Fallon sent his support to Kimmel and jokingly dubbed his monologue with glowing compliments about the president, whilst Jon Stewart delivered a satirical ‘White House-approved’ show opening taking aim at Trump.

But Trump has seemingly issued a warning shot at all channels following Kimmel’s suspension.

Speaking to reporters board Air Force One on Thursday while returning from a state visit to the UK, he said: “I have read some place that the networks were 97% against me, again, 97% negative, and yet I won and easily [in last year’s election].

“They give me only bad publicity [and] press. I mean, they’re getting a licence. I would think maybe their licence should be taken away.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has the power over major networks, and its chair Brendan Carr, an ally of Trump’s.

Reacting to Kimmel’s comments this week, he said it was the “sickest conduct possible” before saying channels such as ABC need to “find ways to change conduct and take action… or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC”.

Speaking to Fox on Thursday, Carr said the FFC would “continue to hold these broadcasters accountable to the public interest – and if broadcasters don’t like that simple solution, they can turn their licence in to the FCC.”

Rolling Stone reported this week that executives at ABC and its owner Disney had seen little wrong with Kimmel’s comments, but they were fearful of retaliation from the Trump administration if they took no action.

America,Donald Trump

