Search icon

News

16th Oct 2025

Trump credits tariffs for ending most of the seven wars he says he ended

JOE

‘Without the tariffs, you have wars raging all over the world’

US President Trump claimed the import taxes paid by Americans have helped end “most” of the seven wars he claims to have “solved” since returning to office.

Trump claimed during a press conference on Wednesday in the Oval Office alongside FBI Director Kash Patel and other Department of Justice officials, who praised the Trump administration’s crackdown on violent crime during the summer, per The Independent.

The claim followed a reporter asking Trump if he intends to escalate his ongoing trade war with China if his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Korea next month doesn’t go as planned.

Trump danced around the question and instead started to defend his use of tariffs, which he often claims are paid by foreign countries rather than American importers.

Trump said: “If we didn’t have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing. We would have no defence … if we don’t have tariffs, we’re not going to have national security.”

He then presented an example of how he’d been negotiating a trade deal with “Iran and Pakistan”, however, apparently meaning to say “India and Pakistan”. He claimed both countries wanted to “negotiate much differently” due to his use of tariffs.

“And then I heard that they’re shooting at each other, and I said during one of my conversations, are you guys going to go to war? If you go to war. I’m going to put a 200 per cent tariff. I’m going to stop you from doing any business in the United States. I said it to both of them. Within 24 hours, the war ended. That would have been a nuclear war,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say that the controversial import taxes, which are currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court due to his use of emergency powers to impose them without intervention by Congress, are very important not only for the revenue they generate for the Treasury from American taxpayers, but because they give him “the power to keep peace” and “The power to be used for good,” per The Independent.

“If we don’t win that case, we will be a weakened, troubled financial mess for many, many years to come.

“Of the eight wars, I was saying seven of the eight wars, I would say tariffs are directly responsible for me ending six of them, five or six. Without the tariffs, you have wars raging all over the world,” Trump added.

Topics:

Tariffs,Trump,USA

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

Football

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

By Sammi Minion

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

Football

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

By Sammi Minion

Trump official warns Putin will face ‘costs’ if war continues

Putin

Trump official warns Putin will face ‘costs’ if war continues

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

amazon fire stick

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

By Harry Warner

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

News

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

By Harry Warner

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

amazon fire stick

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

By Harry Warner

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

News

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Football

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

By Sammi Minion

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

By JOE

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

Affiliate

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

By Jonny Yates

Man United star among 9 Premier League players nominated for 2025 Golden Boy award

Football

Man United star among 9 Premier League players nominated for 2025 Golden Boy award

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories