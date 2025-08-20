Trump says he wants to end the war in Ukraine ‘to get into heaven’

He also claimed to have ‘learned a lot’ from Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to end the war in Ukraine in order “to get into heaven”.

Trump is for sure a divisive figure and may not be on the top of everyone’s invited list when it comes to passing through the pearly gates into paradise.

However, the 79-year-old is hoping to blag his way in on the door with St Peter as he looks to secure his one way ticket to eternal life by bringing peace in eastern Europe.

Speaking to the chat show Fox and Friends, Trump said: “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty– I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

“But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he added.

While these comments were rather tongue-in-cheek from the two-time president, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt doubled down on Trump’s desire to make it to nirvana.

When asked about the comments he made to Fox on Tuesday, Leavitt assured reporters that he was speaking in all sincerity.

“I think the President was being serious. I think he wants to get to heaven, as we all do in this room,” she said.

Trump’s desire to meet up with the big man upstairs was not the only talking point of Leavitt’s press conference as she touched on a phone call the US president held with Vladimir Putin following his meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Leavitt said: “The President has learned a lot from Vladimir Putin, which is why he opened up this dialogue.

“The previous President (Biden) refused to talk. To move forward to peace, you have to have open dialogue.

“President Trump is understanding what both sides want, what both sides are going to have to give up, and both sides are going to have to walk away a bit unhappy.”