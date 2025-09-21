Search icon

21st Sep 2025

Trump says he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet

Ava Keady

The US President also described the guests at the event as ‘the biggest people in the world’.

US President Donald Trump has said he ate ‘whatever the hell they served us’ at royal banquet.

Lovely…

Despite his recollection, other guests at the banquet, whom he described as ‘the biggest people in the world’, said they were served a sophisticated meal.

Some dishes included Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, accompanied by a thyme and savoury infused jus, and for dessert, a bombe glacee cardinal.

Mr Trump was asked for his favourite part of the visit on Thursday evening, to which he replied: “I don’t know, I think just being with King Charles. He’s a wonderful guy.”

“I got to know him very well. I knew him before but now I know him a little better.

“The artwork. I saw more paintings than any human being has ever saw and statues. But they treated us great. They treated our country great.

“I view that as being really respect for our country the way they did it because last night was beautiful.

“And we had the biggest people in the world there. That was respect for our country,” the president continued.

He was further asked if the First Lady, Melania Trump, enjoyed spending time with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

The pair hosted Scouts who received sandwiches made with honey from the Princess’s beehive.

The 79-year-old replied: “She did. She thought she was great. I did too. I sat with her last night, Melania went with her today, she thought she was great. A very wonderful person. She went through a lot too – but hopefully that’s all gone.

“William is wonderful. And I knew Charles as a prince and now I know him as a king and he’s doing very well. It was a lovely trip and I thought the press was really nice.”

