05th Oct 2025

Trump says Gaza ceasefire will begin immediately if Hamas confirms deal

‘When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be immediately effective’

US President Donald Trump has said Israel has “agreed to the initial withdrawal line” and “when Hamas confirms”, the ceasefire will commence, Israeli hostages will be released, and a prisoner exchange will begin.

Trump has said that a ceasefire in Gaza will begin “immediately” once Hamas agrees to a recent US plan to end the war.

The President took to his Truth Social to say it would “create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe”.

It comes as Hamas accused the Israeli government of lying about decreasing its military operations, accusing it of continuing to “commit its horrific crimes and massacres” against Palestinians in Gaza, claiming that 70 people had been killed by strikes since Saturday morning (October 4), per Sky News.

Hamas went on to say it “exposes the false claims of the war criminal Netanyahu’s government regarding scaling back military operations against defenceless civilians”.

It follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement, hoping to release all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days”.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as indirect talks with Hamas continue in Egypt on a new US plan to end the war.

After Hamas said it had accepted some components of the plan, Prime Minister Netanyahu said he had sent the delegation to Egypt “to finalise technical details”, stressing that “our goal is to contain these negotiations to a timeframe of a few days”.

Donald Trump acknowledged Hamas’s statement, however, on Saturday, has warned the group “must move quickly, or else all bets will be off.”

