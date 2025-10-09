Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

The agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.

The agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of aid into Gaza, per The BBC.

“This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace,” US President Trump wrote on social media.

According to a White House official, Hamas will release the 20 living hostages within days.

Hamas has confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid into Gaza.

A Palestinian source told the BBC that the deal also includes the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained by Israeli forces.

Despite the source not yet receiving a definite list of Palestinian prisoners that Israel plans to release, this issue is expected to be resolved within hours.

The Israeli military has also warned civilians not to return to northern Gaza, deeming it “a dangerous combat zone,” per The Independent.

UN General Assembly president Annalena Baerbock welcomed the deal as “a ray of hope after more than 700 days of death, destruction and despair”, as she sought “the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid”.

Families of captives chanted “Nobel prize to Trump” in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square while celebrating the announcement.