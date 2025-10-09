Search icon

News

09th Oct 2025

Trump says ‘first steps’ of peace deal agreed as Israel prepares for release of Hamas hostages

JOE

The agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.

The agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of aid into Gaza, per The BBC.

“This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace,” US President Trump wrote on social media.

According to a White House official, Hamas will release the 20 living hostages within days.

Hamas has confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid into Gaza.

A Palestinian source told the BBC that the deal also includes the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans detained by Israeli forces.

Despite the source not yet receiving a definite list of Palestinian prisoners that Israel plans to release, this issue is expected to be resolved within hours.

The Israeli military has also warned civilians not to return to northern Gaza, deeming it “a dangerous combat zone,” per The Independent.

UN General Assembly president Annalena Baerbock welcomed the deal as “a ray of hope after more than 700 days of death, destruction and despair”, as she sought “the immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid”.

Families of captives chanted “Nobel prize to Trump” in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square while celebrating the announcement.

Topics:

ceasefire,Hamas,Israel,netanyahu,Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

By JOE

Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

America

Donald Trump latest remarks sparks rumours he’s ‘on the brink of death’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

big brother

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Harry Warner

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

India

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

By Harry Warner

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

big brother

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Harry Warner

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

England

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

By SportsJOE

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

Football

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

By Sammi Minion

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

India

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

By Harry Warner

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories