Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

The US President made the brag hours before his reciprocal tariffs were imposed.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos.

The 78-year-old made the brag at the National Republican Congressional Committe’s annual fundraising dinner in Washington earlier this week.

‘Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir’, mocked President Trump just hours before reciprocal duties went into effect against dozens of nations.

This included a huge 104 percent levy on Chinese imports.

President Trump revealed these figures last week on a day which he labelled ‘liberation day’.

He did not name which countries were supposedly sucking up to him, however, China have since introduced 84 per cent tariffs on all US goods.

Speaking to the World Trade Organisation on Wednesday, Beijing stated that the situation had ‘dangerously escalated’ and said there is ‘grave concern and firm opposition to this reckless move’ by the US.

In an interview with Fox News last week, Vice President JD Vance labelled Chinese workers as ‘peasants’.

Mr Vance made the complaint that America ‘borrow[s] money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture’.

A Government spokesperson for China responded, saying it was: “surprising and sad to hear the vice president say such ignorant and impolite words”.

Despite concerned markets and trade wars, President Trump claims his first 100 days in office have been the ‘most successful 100 days in the history of this country’.

Several mainstream economists and business experts have argued that Trump’s policies will supercharge inflation, threatening the US status as the world’s leading economy.

However, disregarding the concerns, President Trump insisted: “I know what the hell I’m doing.

“I know what I’m doing, and you know what I’m doing too.”

Tariffs on pharmaceuticals are expected to be announced by President Trump ‘very shortly’.