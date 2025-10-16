Search icon

16th Oct 2025

Trump official warns Putin will face ‘costs’ if war continues

JOE

‘This is not a war that started on President Trump’s watch, but it will end on his watch’

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a warning to Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies will “impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression” if it does not put in the effort to end the war in Ukraine.

During the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels yesterday (October 15), Hegseth said: “If we must take this step, the US War Department stands ready to do our part in ways that only the United States can do.

“Now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed, and come to the peace table,” Mr Hegseth said, per The Independent.

US President Trump is believed to be “optimistic” about ending Putin’s war in Ukraine following his successful ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, as reported by the White House.

Trump has since claimed that Indian PM, Narendra Modi, has vowed to stop purchasing oil from Russia, and claims he would try to get China to do the same.

Hegseth went on to say that the US War Department was prepared to act “in ways that only the United States can,” however, he did not delve into any specifics of what that could look like.

His comments follow the Trump administration’s consideration of Kyiv’s request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.

“Now is the time to end this tragic war, stop the needless bloodshed, and come to the peace table,” Hegseth said, adding, “This is not a war that started on President Trump’s watch, but it will end on his watch.”

Additionally, Mr Hegseth urged NATO allies to increase their spending on US-made weapons for Ukraine, citing a recent report that revealed a sharp decline in Western military aid to Kyiv during July and August.

“You get peace when you are strong, not when you use strong words or wag your fingers,” Hegseth told reporters at Nato headquarters earlier in the day.

“You get it when you have strong and real capabilities that adversaries respect,” he added.

Topics:

Putin,Trump,Ukraine Russia

