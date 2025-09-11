Search icon

News

11th Sep 2025

Trump demands man who fatally stabbed woman on train to be given death penalty

Ava Keady

23-year-old Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska was stabbed on a Charlotte light rail.

Donald Trump has demanded that the man who fatally stabbed a woman on a train be given then death penalty.

23-year-old Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska was stabbed on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month, with her murder sparking major debate over crime in American cities.

The suspect in the attack, Decarlos Brown Jr, 34, has been charged with a federal crime, making him eligible for the death penalty.

He was also charged with causing death on a mass transportation system.

Usu President Donald Trump wrote on social media that the attacker will be ‘awarded THE DEATH PENALTY.’

“The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!!!” the 79-year-old stated on Truth Socials.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the maximum penalty would be sought after by the department and that he would ‘never again see the light of day as a free man’.

“[Ms Zarutska’s] horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” she added.

In a statement, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said: “If mayors can’t keep their trains and buses safe, they don’t deserve the taxpayers’ money.”

The 23-year-old victim had fled the war in Ukraine in 2022 alongside her mother and siblings.

In her obituary, her family wrote that she Zarutska had ‘quickly embraced her new life in the United States’ and was a ‘gifted and passionate artist.’

Additionally, it has been questioned why Brown was free on the streets despite having an extensive criminal history, including convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and breaking and entering.

While right-wing influencers have claimed that the crime was racially charged, alleging that the victim commented on Brown’s race, authorities have not outlined a motive, and Brown has not been charged with a hate crime.

A spokesperson for former Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, called the slaying “a heartbreaking, despicable act of evil” and told Politico that Republicans had supported cuts in funding to local and state law enforcement.

The current Democratic governor of North Carolina, Josh Stein, said in a social media post: “We need more cops on the beat to keep people safe.”

Topics:

Charlotte,Ukraine,US

RELATED ARTICLES

Charlie Kirk’s final words revealed just seconds before he was assassinated

charlie kirk

Charlie Kirk’s final words revealed just seconds before he was assassinated

By JOE

Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

epstein

Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

By Harry Warner

CNN panellist says Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘admitted’ secret Trump deal on live TV

epstein

CNN panellist says Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘admitted’ secret Trump deal on live TV

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

By Joseph Loftus

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

By JOE

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

America

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Harry Warner

Jamie Vardy shuts down reporter mid press conference during Cremonese unveiling

Football

Jamie Vardy shuts down reporter mid press conference during Cremonese unveiling

By Sammi Minion

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

Keir Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK’s ambassador to the US

By Joseph Loftus

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

Affiliate

JOE’s favourite headphones have price slashed by nearly 40% in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

Affiliate

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

By Jonny Yates

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk’s shooting at Utah university

By JOE

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

America

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

America

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

America

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

By Charlie Herbert

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories