Trump claims ‘tariffs are going well’ after two trillion dollars wiped off stock market

Well, at least it’s not three trillion…

Donald Trump has claimed that his “tariffs are going well” despite $2 trillion being wiped off the stock market following his announcement of reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

The US President announced at least 10% tariffs on goods from all countries, which led to almost $1.7 trillion disappearing from the S&P 500 Index when markets opened on Thursday.

These tariffs heavily impacted companies that rely on imports from foreign countries.

Apple stocks dropped by 9.5%, while Lululemon and Nike both saw drops of 12%, while supermarkets like Target and Dollar Tree dropped more than 10%.

Despite all of this, 78-year-old Trump is adamant that things are going well.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “I think it’s going very well.

“It was an operation, like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing.”

He added that six to seven trillion dollars of investments are on their way into the US and “we’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump said: “The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom.

“And the rest of the world wants to see is there any way we can make a deal.

“You’ll see how it’s going to turn out.

“Our country is going to boom.”