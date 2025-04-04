Search icon

News

04th Apr 2025

Trump claims ‘tariffs are going well’ after two trillion dollars wiped off stock market

Sean Crosbie

Well, at least it’s not three trillion…

Donald Trump has claimed that his “tariffs are going well” despite $2 trillion being wiped off the stock market following his announcement of reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.

The US President announced at least 10% tariffs on goods from all countries, which led to almost $1.7 trillion disappearing from the S&P 500 Index when markets opened on Thursday.

These tariffs heavily impacted companies that rely on imports from foreign countries.

Apple stocks dropped by 9.5%, while Lululemon and Nike both saw drops of 12%, while supermarkets like Target and Dollar Tree dropped more than 10%.

Despite all of this, 78-year-old Trump is adamant that things are going well.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “I think it’s going very well.

“It was an operation, like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing.”

He added that six to seven trillion dollars of investments are on their way into the US and “we’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump said: “The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom.

“And the rest of the world wants to see is there any way we can make a deal.

“You’ll see how it’s going to turn out.

“Our country is going to boom.”

Topics:

Donald Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

Donald Trump

Trump tells UK to buy their chlorinated chicken if they want tariff relief

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

By JOE

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

Chicken

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

By Zoe Hodges

Russell Brand charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault

By Harry Warner

Load more stories