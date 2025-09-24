Trump claims Kyiv can win all of Ukraine back from Russia

‘This is the time for Ukraine to act’

US President Donald Trump has said Kyiv can “win all of Ukraine back in its original form”, indicating a major shift in his position on the war with Russia.

Trump took to his Truth Social to claim Ukraine could get back “the original borders from where this war started” with the help of Europe and NATO because of pressures on Russia’s economy.

His claims follow talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which were held after Trump addressed the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (September 23).

Trump has expressed his desire to put an end to the war time and time again, however, previously, it involved Ukraine giving up some territory, which Zelensky persistently rejected.

In his Truth Social post, he added Ukraine could “maybe even go further than that”, but did not spell out what he was referring to.

In addition, he didn’t mention Crimea, which was invaded and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump stated that his position had changed “after getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia military and economic situation”.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” he added, labelling Russia as a “paper tiger”, per the BBC.

Zelensky praised Trump’s drastic shift in position. While speaking to reporters in the UN building, Zelenskyy said that he understood the US was willing to give Ukraine security guarantees “after the war is finished”.

After being pressed for more details, he added: “I don’t want to lie, we don’t have specific details,” but suggested the possibility of more weapons, air defences and drones.

Zelenskyy later spoke to Fox News, saying that Trump’s Truth Social post about Ukraine took him by surprise, but he sees it as a “positive signal” that Trump and the US “will be with us to the end of the war”, per the BBC.

“I think the fact that Putin was lying to President Trump so many times also made a difference between us,” he told Fox host Bret Baier.