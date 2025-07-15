Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Trump is reportedly ‘very unhappy’ with Russia

Donald Trump has reportedly asked Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow.

It comes after the US President said Russia would be hit by ‘very severe tariffs’ if they don’t agree to a ceasefire within the next 50 days.

In a joint press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump said that the US is “going to make top-of-the-line weapons” to send to NATO, and that they will be paid for by the EU.

Rutte said that the deal means Ukraine will get their hands on “really massive numbers of military equipment” for air defence, ammunition and missiles.

Trump is said to be ‘very unhappy’ with Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

So much so that the President is said to have asked Zelenskyy if Ukraine could hit Moscow to ‘make them feel the pain’, as reported by the Financial Times.

During a call on July 4, Trump is reported to have asked: “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?”

Zelenskyy is reported to have replied: “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.”