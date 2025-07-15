Search icon

News

15th Jul 2025

Trump asked Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow

Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump has reportedly asked Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow.

Trump is reportedly ‘very unhappy’ with Russia

Donald Trump has reportedly asked Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy if Kyiv could hit Moscow.

It comes after the US President said Russia would be hit by ‘very severe tariffs’ if they don’t agree to a ceasefire within the next 50 days.

In a joint press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte, Trump said that the US is “going to make top-of-the-line weapons” to send to NATO, and that they will be paid for by the EU.

Rutte said that the deal means Ukraine will get their hands on “really massive numbers of military equipment” for air defence, ammunition and missiles.

Trump is said to be ‘very unhappy’ with Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine.

So much so that the President is said to have asked Zelenskyy if Ukraine could hit Moscow to ‘make them feel the pain’, as reported by the Financial Times.

During a call on July 4, Trump is reported to have asked: “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? . . . Can you hit St Petersburg too?” 

Zelenskyy is reported to have replied: “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.”

Topics:

Moscow,Putin,Russia,Trump,Zelenskyy

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Champions League

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

Dementia

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

By Erin McLaughlin

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Marathon

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

MAFS

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

By JOE

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

Dementia

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

By Erin McLaughlin

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Marathon

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories