Search icon

News

31st Jul 2025

Trump administration set to burn $10,000,000 worth of birth control instead of donating it

Erin McLaughlin

The Trump administration plans to destroy $10 million worth of contraception

Trump’s administration is set to destroy $10 million worth of contraception at a cost of $167,000, paid by the US taxpayer.

President Donald Trump’s close aids have given their seal of approval to burn contraceptive pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants, even though multiple charities have offered to distribute them free of charge.

It follows President Trump’s goal of shutting down USAID, the United States Agency for International Development, which is the world’s biggest provider of global aid.

The US has spent $68 billion on international aid, which amounts to 0.6 per cent of the government’s annual budget of $6.75 trillion.

Trump wants to reduce the federal wage bill and overseas spending, something which the President deems necessary to reduce the national debt, which currently sits at $36.7 trillion.

The national debt is set to only further increase as Trump’s new ‘big, beautiful bill’ is estimated to add a further $3.3 trillion.

The Trump administration is willing to add another $167,000 to that debt to get rid of the contraception, claiming it will be cheaper than the cost of holding, packaging and donating the goods.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) even offered to take on all the costs related to holding and packaging, with the head of IPPF’s supply chain, Marcel Van Valen, labelling the US Government’s argument that burning the contraception would be cheaper as “utter nonsense”, per The Independent.

“[IPPF has offered to] go and collect the products, to repack them [at] our cost and to do the distribution throughout the globe with our partners and even competitors in this space,” Van Valen explained.

The non-profit organisation MSI Reproductive Choices has since also offered to take on the products.

Its associate advocacy director, Sarah Shaw, said: “This isn’t about government efficiencies. This is about exporting an ideology that’s harmful to women.

“The annual contraceptive bill for Senegal for the entire country is $3m a year. So the contents of that warehouse could have met all of Senegal’s contraceptive needs for three years. And instead, we’re going to see massive shortages.

“We’re going to see Senegalese women dying of unsafe abortion, girls having to drop out of school.”

The goods were being held in warehouses across Belgium and France, but will now be transported to a facility where they will be incinerated.

Topics:

Contraception,Contraceptive,Donald Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says that ‘all benefits’ of the UK-US trade deal should go to Scotland

By Erin McLaughlin

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

Animation

White House hits back at South Park depiction of Donald Trump in bed with Satan

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

Liverpool

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

By Sammi Minion

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

adult content

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

By Ava Keady

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

Church

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

By Harry Warner

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

News

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

By Harry Warner

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne’s heartbreaking tribute to Ozzy as she lays husband to rest

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

Liverpool

‘Shining star’ actress killed in accident on way to show

By Sammi Minion

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

adult content

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

By Ava Keady

Tom Brady launches brutal attack on Wayne Rooney in unseen footage

Football

Tom Brady launches brutal attack on Wayne Rooney in unseen footage

By Sammi Minion

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

Affiliate

Last minute Creamfields tickets are available to buy for the 2025 edition

By Jonny Yates

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

celebrity

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are reportedly dating

By Kat O'Connor

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

Church

UK Church elects first female and openly gay Archbishop

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

News

Missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein jail tape has ‘been found’

By Harry Warner

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

Barcelona

Former Barcelona player hospitalised after being bitten by dog in genital area

By JOE

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By JOE

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

masturbation

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

By JOE

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

Travel chaos as planes grounded across multiple major UK airports

By Nina McLaughlin

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

dancing on ice

Gemma Collins accidentally leaks bizarre wedding plans in social media post to fans

By JOE

Load more stories