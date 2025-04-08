Search icon

08th Apr 2025

Trump administration accused of declaring ‘war on masturbation’ with new laws

Ava Keady

A new bill proposal allows the Government into the bedroom.

The Trump administration has been accused of declaring ‘war on masturbation’ with their new laws.

A new bill proposed by the administration would allow the Government to even access the public’s bedroom habits.

Earlier this month, Republican Senator, Angela Paxton, introduced a bill to punish online retailers that sell ‘obscene devices’ to people without age verification.

According to the state’s penal code, an ‘obscene device’ is ‘a device including a dildo or artificial vagina, designed or marketed as useful primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs’.

Retailers that don’t abide by these rules could face a hefty $4,000 fine and face up to a year in prison.

Additionally, in a separate bill, Republicans are calling for it to be illegal for major retailers like Target, Walmart, and CVS to sell sex toys.

They have suggested that they only be available in ‘sexually oriented businesses’, like sex shops and strip clubs.

Several media outlets have said President Donald Trump and Republicans have started a ‘wage war’ on masturbation and people’s private lives due to the bills introduction.

Sexual health experts have spoken out against the proposed bill.

Licensed clinical social worker and sex educator, Dr Shamyra Howard, spoke about the negative the bill was pushing on Americans.

Speaking to the Dallas Observer, she said: “Requiring ID to purchase a sex toy sends the message that pleasure is something to be policed and surveilled.

“It pathologises something that is completely normal and turns a private, healthy act into something shameful.

“This kind of legislation doesn’t protect people; it embarrasses them. It creates unnecessary barriers and reinforces harmful stigmas that many of us have spent years trying to dismantle,” she continued.

“What’s often overlooked is that sex toys are not just about pleasure. They’re also part of comprehensive sexual wellness.

“Men use them too, both for pleasure and to manage erectile issues, neuropathy from diabetes and poor blood flow related to high blood pressure.

“There are devices designed to support pain management, pelvic floor health, sex toys even help people manage mental health issues through stress relief and help to re-establish intimacy after medical procedures or trauma,” added Howard.

