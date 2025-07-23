Search icon

News

23rd Jul 2025

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Sammi Minion


The name has made a splash with fans 

American influencer and media personality Trisha Paytas celebrated the birth of her third child with her husband Moses Hacmon last week, and has now revealed the little one’s name. 

Paytas and Hacman have been married since 2021 and already have a family tradition when it comes to naming their kids. 

As huge movie fans, Paytas and her partner have named their last two ‘Malibu Barbie’ and ‘Elvis.’

This time around they’ve taken things a step further, making a trip to the lost city of Atlantis to name their new son Aquaman, after the superhero played by Jason Momoa. 

Paytas initially announced the news on her podcast, before sharing an Instagram post including an image of her and the baby draped in water-themed attire. 

The podcaster said they had finally landed on the name Aquaman after an in-depth discussion. 

As well as continuing the movie-naming tradition, Trisha and Moses also wanted to reference their baby’s zodiac sign. 

Trisha said: “Cancer is a water sign, Moses loves water. So then we’re like, ‘Okay, we need to think of water theme.'”

Once they landed on Aquaman, it all began to make sense. 

She added: “We definitely know, ’cause now we have a name that ties to like 5,000 things. Here’s a tie, here’s a tie.’ We keep looking for all the ties, all the signs, and we’re like, ‘This is the name.”

Topics:

Aquaman,Films

