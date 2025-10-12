Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

The news of her death was announced last night.

Tributes from across Hollywood have poured in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79.

The news was announced yesterday evening (11 October) by People, after being informed on the news by a family spokesperson.

Keaton was best known for her roles in The Godfather, First Wives Club and Annie Hall while also collaborating with Woody Allen.

The Hollywood legend won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1977 for her role in Annie Hall.

Diane Keaton has sadly passed away at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/hR6PgDm0RV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 11, 2025

She also won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for the same role.

Former romantic partner and friend of Keaton, Woody Allen, has been left “extremely distraught” by the news as per People.

A source said: “He is extremely distraught and surprised and upset.

“It makes him think of his own mortality.”

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for the iconic actress from across Hollywood.

Goldie Hawn, who appeared alongside Keaton in First Wives Club, paid tribute to the actress in a heartfelt statement.

She said: “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you.

“You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination.

“You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could.

“I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.

“My heart goes out to your beautiful children, Dex and Duke.”

Former co-star in Father of the Bride Steve Martin paid tribute with a humorous extract of a transcription from an interview with Keaton.

Martin Short asks “who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” to which she replied “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

Martin captioned the post: “Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, co-star from the same film, said on Instagram: “Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life.

“You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller paid tribute on X, writing: “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

Born in 1946 in Los Angeles, Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s, notably thanks to her role in The Godfather in which she played Kay Adams-Corleone, the second wife of protagonist Michael Corleone.

The Hollywood star got her break in acting with her Broadway debut in the original 1968 production of Hair.

Diane Keaton with Woody Allen in the film Annie Hall. Credit: Getty.

She also starred in a range of much-loved films, including Baby Boom, Interior, Manhattan and Father of the Bride.

Keaton spent three years in a relationship with film maker Woody Allen.

Despite having multiple romantic relationships down the years, Keaton never married.

She told People in 2019: “Today I was thinking, I’m the only one in my generation of actresses who has been a single woman all her life.

“I’m really glad I didn’t get married. I’m an oddball. I remember in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you’re going to make a good wife.’ And I thought, ‘I don’t want to be a wife. No.’”

The actress did have two children, a daughter Dexter and a son Duke, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001 respectively.

Few details have been revealed, but the family have asked for privacy for the time being.

She is survived by her children.