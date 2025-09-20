Search icon

News

20th Sep 2025

Travel chaos in UK and across Europe as major airports ‘hit by cyberattack’

Harry Warner

Travel chaos in UK and across Europe as major airports 'hit by cyberattack'

Heathrow is one of the airport’s affected

Flights are expected to be delayed following travel chaos in the UK and Europe with major airports appearing to be affected by a cyberattack.

A service provider for Brussels Airport in Belgium was hit by a cyberattack overnight, leaving check-in and boarding systems not working.

A statement released by the airport this morning said: “There was a cyberattack on Friday night 19 September against the service provider for the check-in and boarding systems affecting several European airports including Brussels Airport.

“This means that at the moment only manual check-in and boarding is possible. The service provider is actively working on the issue and trying to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.”

It added: ” This has a large impact on the flight schedule and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations of flights. We advise passengers with a flight on Saturday 20 September to:

  • check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport
  • and only come to the airport if their flight is confirmed.
  • Passengers with a confirmed flight should come to the airport in time (2 hours in advance for a flight withing the Schengen area and 3 hours for a flight outside the Schengen area)
  • and follow the information channels of the airport for updates.

While not directly targeted, both Heathrow Airport and Berlin Brandenburg Airport are now also reporting issues with check-in and boarding systems.

A Heathrow Aiport spokesperson said: “A third-party supplier providing check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports is experiencing a technical issue, which may cause delays for departing passengers. The provider is working to resolve the problem quickly.

“Please check your flight status with your airline before travelling to the airport. Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Topics:

Berlin,Brussels,Heathrow,News,Travel

