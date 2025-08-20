Search icon

20th Aug 2025

Train tickets could be set to rise even higher than first thought – Here’s how much

Harry Warner

Just what we need!

Train tickets in England could be set to rise even higher than first thought after latest government figures showed inflation remaining elevated.

The latest figures suggest fares could go up by 5.8% next year in line with regulated ticket prices.

These tickets are normally based on July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI), a key benchmark for measuring inflation in the UK.

This year’s increase of 4.6% was one percentage point higher than last year’s, however, with it being announced this morning that last month’s RPI was at 4.8%, train ticket prices could rise by as much as 5.8%

As an example, this could mean that a season ticket from Woking to London could increase by £247.

It all comes as just last week campaigners hit back at a potential 5.5% increase based on RPI predictions, describing an increase as outrageous.

It turns out that the figure is in fact 0.3% higher.

The Department for Transport said there would be an update on regulated fares to come later this year.

A spokesperson said: “The government is putting passengers at the heart of its plans for public ownership and Great British Railways (GBR), delivering the services they deserve and driving growth.

“No decisions have been made on next year’s rail fares but our aim is that prices balance affordability for both passengers and taxpayers.”

Paul Kohler, Lib Dem transport spokesperson, called any potential rise “nothing short of ludicrous” urging the government to freeze fares.

He added: “To increase rail fares at all in the midst of a cost of living crisis would be nothing other than a slap in the face to ordinary people.”

The best methods to cheap train tickets

In the wake of potential ticket price hikes to already expensive fares, here are some of the best ways to get yourself cheaper train tickets.

One of the easiest ways is to get a railcard, if you qualify.

People aged 16-25 or 26-30, seniors, disabled people, and those serving in the armed forces can get typically 1/3 off their fares with a railcard.

Another popular method is using split ticketing which is offered by many operators and ticket sellers online and in app.

More traditional ways include of course booking well in advance or booking tickets for off peak travel time

Topics:

News,Trains

