Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2025

Train passengers to be tracked by GPS to stop ticket fraud

Ava Keady

So, we actually are being tracked?

Train passengers will be tracked by GPS in order to stop ticket fraud.

That’s right, new technology is being rolled out by East Midlands Railway (EMR) that will track when passengers enter and leave train stations, automatically working out their fares.

Similar to London’s Oyster card system, travellers will tap in and out with Trainline’s computer systems calculating their fare.

Government officials have insisted that the technology will give ‘the best-value fare on the day’, while a spokesman for Trainline added that ‘daily and weekly caps’ would be in place, ensuring that commuters would not overpay.

Rail minister Lord Hendy said: “The railway ticketing system is far too complicated and long overdue an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century.

“Through these trials we’re doing just that, and making buying tickets more convenient, more accessible, and more flexible.

“By putting passenger experience at the heart of our decision-making we’re modernising fares and ticketing and making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail.”

The tracking was introduced in an attempt to challenge fare dodgers, with the Trainline spokesperson adding: “[This scheme] deters abuses like so-called ‘doughnutting’ and helps protect industry revenue while making rail travel simpler for everyone.”

Rail sources estimate that the industry loses around £350-400m per year due to fare evasion, while taxpayers handed over £12.5bn in subsidies for passenger trains in last year.

Up to 4,000 people can register for the new public trial of the new system; all you have to do is download a smartphone app that tracks your location.

A unique bar code pops up in the app, which works at automatic barriers and ticket checks.

The introduction of the system comes amid the ongoing scandal over prosecutions for alleged fare evasion.

Thousands of wrongful criminal convictions have been erased after the Government admitted that train companies were breaking the law in how they used criminal courts to bring prosecutions against alleged fare-dodgers.

The Telegraph has reported that 75,000 convictions have been wiped after the scandal came to light.

The behaviour of the rail industry has been compared to that of the Post Office scandal, where thousands of innocent sub-postmasters were wrongfully brought to court on false criminal charges.

Topics:

Public transport,triains

RELATED ARTICLES

Mick Lynch makes rapturous speech as Enough is Enough campaign gathers momentum

Enough is Enough

Mick Lynch makes rapturous speech as Enough is Enough campaign gathers momentum

By Danny Jones

London bus drivers to strike on same day as Tube and Overground walkout

Bus Strikes

London bus drivers to strike on same day as Tube and Overground walkout

By Charlie Herbert

Storm Eunice brings ‘dangerous conditions’ as rare red weather warnings issued

COBRA

Storm Eunice brings ‘dangerous conditions’ as rare red weather warnings issued

By Danny Jones

MORE FROM JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

Cyberbullying

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

By JOE

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

Diet

Identical twins went on different meat and vegan diets to see how it would change their bodies

By JOE

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

Donald Trump

Major update issued ahead of Trump’s surprise statement this evening

By Harry Warner

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #40: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

Affiliate

Ticketmaster gives important seating plan update for Ariana Grande’s O2 Arena shows

By Jonny Yates

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson considers moving to Dubai to escape ‘horror of Keir Starmer’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

By JOE

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

Putin responds to claims Russia is planning to attack Europe

By Joseph Loftus

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Britain

Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

By Harry Warner

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

Cars

Gen Z are running out of petrol in their cars because they’re too scared to fill them up

By Ava Keady

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

England

England player called up to squad for first time in six years

By Sammi Minion

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

Cyberbullying

Teen finds out anonymous internet bully who harassed her for a year was her mum

By JOE

Load more stories