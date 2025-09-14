Tragic final video of Ricky Hatton shared days before his death

The boxing legend has died aged 46

Ricky Hatton shared a heartbreaking final video to Instagram just days before his death aged 46.

The Stockport-born boxing world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

His death comes months after the star announced he was planning to return to boxing, and had a fight planned for December.

He was due to face Dubai boxer Eisa Al Dah in the Emirate on December 13.

In one of Hatton’s final social media posts, he shared with his fans how he was training up for the fight.

“Thursday session in the bag,” he wrote alongside the clip, which showed him training with a punching bag.

Fans took to the comments to praise him as a “huge inspiration” for getting back in the ring.

“Keep leading by example,” one person wrote. “The People’s champ the hitman.”

Hatton had previously spoken about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and survived suicide attempts.

During his boxing career, Hatton won multiple world championships and UK titles.

He was named Fighter of the Year in 2005.

Hatton had not fought professionally since 2012, since he took on Vyachslav Senchenko in Manchester.

Tributes have flooded in for the legendary boxer.

Amir Khan paid tribute in an emotional post.

“Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton,” he wrote.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible. To everyone reading this: if you’re hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

Other tributes to the late boxing legend have come from Michael Owen, who wrote: “RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news.”

Jake Paul penned: “Rest in peace to Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton. Boxing lost a great one way too young, one the greatest British fighters of all time.”

